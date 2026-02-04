'Sorry, papa': Minor girls leave heartbreaking note before jumping off balcony in Delhi NCR

Three minor sisters living on the ninth floor of a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died after jumping off a balcony. The incident took place around 2am on Wednesday.

Some Indian reports say that the young girls were addicted to a Korean task-based game, which listed the drastic step as the final challenge.

In a suicide note, they said, "A true life story. Iss diary mein jo kuch bhi likha hain, woh sab padh lo, kyunki ye sab sach hain (Read everything written in this diary, because it is true). Read now! I am really sorry, sorry papa."

The diary reportedly detailed the girls' — who were 16, 14 and 12 — affinity towards Korean shows, culture and entertainment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh, stated that the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.

"The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received information at approximately 2.15am that three girls had jumped from the balcony from 9th floor in Bharat City, located in the Tilamod police station area, and had died at the scene."

"Upon reaching the scene and conducting an investigation, it was confirmed that the three girls, identified as Nishika (approximately 16 years old), Prachi (approximately 14 years old), and Pakhi (approximately 12 years old), daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died due to the fall."

"They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead. The police are conducting further legal proceedings," the ACP said.

Local authorities are investigating the matter by interrogating members of the family and examining their online activity.

