Sonia Gandhi launches memoir, reveals why she turned down India PM post in 2004

Sonia Gandhi, the matriarch of India’s grand old Congress party, on Tuesday launched her much-anticipated book, a memoir, offering a glimpse into her personal life, her relationship with the powerful Nehru-Gandhi family and her eventual entry into politics.

Gandhi’s 544-page book Belonging: A Journey of Love hit the stands. The book chronicles her life in Italy, her relationship and marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India; her life after his assassination, which eventually forced her out of seclusion and into politics; her children; her relationship with Indira Gandhi; and her decision not to become India’s Prime Minister in 2004.

A parliamentarian and former president of Congress, Gandhi, 79, lived a largely private life for decades before stepping into the political spotlight.

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A day before the book's release, she said that she wanted to portray her life and that of her family — the most influential political family in the country — with “honesty”.

Gandhi was married into the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political family, which has given India three Congress prime ministers since independence from Britain in 1947.

But the family members are often targeted by opponents, primarily by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, for being part of a dynastic party.

“This is not a political book, it’s a personal one. Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws,” Sonia wrote on X.

“I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved.”

From a a small village in Italy

Born as Sonia Maino to a working-class Catholic family in a small village in Italy, Gandhi’s life was no less than a fairy tale.

She met her future husband, Rajiv Gandhi, while studying English at a language school in Cambridge, England, in 1965. He was studying mechanical engineering at Trinity College. She simultaneously worked as a part-time waitress at a restaurant.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began...he was very good-looking and I felt almost immediately I would really love to be with him,” she said about meeting her husband.

Three years later, she arrived in India as a mini-skirt-wearing bride but soon transformed into a sari-clad daughter-in-law, giving up her Italian citizenship to acquire Indian nationality.

She lived a private life, dedicating herself to looking after her politician husband, who was also a pilot, and her two children – Rahul, now Leader of Opposition in the Indian parliament, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also a parliamentarian.

Fairy-tale life ending

Rajiv Gandhi was forced to enter politics after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful prime ministers of India, in 1984.

Sonia's fairy-tale life, however, came to an end seven years later when her husband was killed in a suicide bombing carried out by a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in Tamil Nadu in May 1991. Fourteen others were also killed in the attack.

Gandhi chose to stay in India with her two children, calling the country their “home”.

"India was my home, my children's home," she told a newspaper in a recent interview.

For the next seven years, she resisted repeated offers to join the party before finally taking her first plunge into the political arena in 1997 and then heading the party a year later, becoming the third woman of foreign origin to head the party since 1885.

She quickly mastered the complex intricacies of Indian politics and overcame stage fright to propel Congress to a surprise electoral win over the then-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in May 2004.

'Be true to yourself'

Gandhi turned down the offer to become the first foreign-born leader of the world’s largest democracy and instead chose Manmohan Singh, an economist-politician and Gandhi family loyalist, as Prime Minister in 2004.

She has described in her book the reasons for not accepting the post, partially because she didn’t want the opposition to exploit her foreign roots.

“My mind suddenly cleared itself of the last shreds of doubt. ‘Sonia, be true to yourself,’ I could hear myself say. ‘You’ve always known it. Just leave it!’” Gandhi shared in an excerpt from her book about the decision not to become Prime Minister.

Gandhi has also written about her mother-in-law, Indira, often dubbed the ‘Iron Lady’ of India for her authoritative governance, strong resolve and decisive political actions, offering a glimpse into her temperament and sudden outbursts.

'Her'story

“What I found most alarming was my mother-in-law's occasional explosions of temper. They could freeze the staff into numbness,” she writes in the book.

"In the course of my political life, I was often asked by friends and family to write down my experiences. They pressed me, arguing that mine was an unusual story: of a girl from a small town in Italy transplanting herself to India, witnessing and later being part of landmark events and changes in the country.

"So much had been written about me, they insisted, but the real person they knew was nowhere in any of those writings. I brushed away the idea. But as the years went by, the chorus persisted until I thought that they could be right; perhaps I did have a story worth sharing. And here it is—my own story.”