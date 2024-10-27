Songs of Silence: Indonesia's first musical by hearing impaired artistes

Members of theatre troupe Fantasi Tuli (Deaf Fantasy) perform a show titled "Senandung Senyap" (Songs of Silence), during Indonesia's first musical with mostly hearing impaired artistes, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday. REUTERS

In a Jakarta theatre, the music pulsed from speakers as a group of young artistes danced in a musical, bathed in multicolour stage lights. But no one was singing.

Theatre troupe Fantasi Tuli (Deaf Fantasy) was performing Indonesia's first musical with mainly hearing impaired artistes and crew on Saturday, using screens around the stage showing dialogue and lyrics as actors performed with their facial expressions and hand signs.

The musical "Senandung Senyap" (Songs of Silence) depicts the plight of students in a middle school for children with disabilities. Directors Hasna Mufidah and Helga Theresia created it to raise awareness and promote the use of sign language.

"My hope is, going forward, inclusivity can be strengthened, that between deaf and hearing people, hearing is not superior - we're equal," Mufidah, who is deaf, said through Indonesian sign language.

Involving more than 60 hearing impaired actors and crew, aged 16 to 40, the musical took three months to prepare. It is inspired by Deaf West Theatre in the United States, Helga said.

The performance examines special-needs education in Indonesian schools, where hearing impaired students are often taught with an emphasis on speech training and lip-reading, more than on sign language, amid a wider debate about the best education methods for children with hearing disability.

Some in the deaf community argue oral education can lead to a sense of alienation, and that sign language is a more natural way to communicate for them. Proponents of such a method say it could better integrate people with hearing disability with the more dominant hearing community.