Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike: Indian court orders health monitoring of activist

An Indian court directed authorities on Thursday to monitor the health of an activist who is on the 19th day of a hunger strike on a stage in central Delhi to demand the education minister quits, and to intervene if his condition deteriorates.

It is the first time that a court has intervened in the protest, as concern over Sonam Wangchuk's condition grows among his supporters. The instruction means he could be moved to a hospital if his health worsens.

Wangchuk has been fasting in solidarity with India's youth Cockroach Janta Party, which is staging a sit-in demanding minister Dharmendra Pradhan step ​down over exam paper leaks that affected millions of students.

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The 59-year-old, who has said he will continue his strike until their demands are met, has lost more than 9 kg (20 pounds) since he began his fast but remains mentally alert, a doctor attending to him told news agency ANI.

Acting on a petition for authorities to force-feed Wangchuk before his condition worsens, a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court asked officials to intervene depending on medical opinion.

The court order comes days ahead of a march to parliament called by the CJP on July 20 from the venue of the hunger strike to press for Pradhan's resignation and exam reforms.