Soaring airfares clip Indian travellers summer plans, situation expected to improve soon

The onset of summer starting late April and May normally sees a surge in the number of Indians heading abroad on holidays.

Recent tensions in the Middle East have reduced some international flights from India, while higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are also affecting travel plans this year.

Last year was a record for the country, with almost 33 million Indians travelling around the globe. This time around, many airlines are sharply cutting flights and hiking fares.

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Besides rising airfares, a weakening rupee has also added to Indian travellers’ woes. As most of the costs during overseas travel have to be paid in dollars or euros, those going on holidays abroad are shelling out more at every stage – from booking flights and hotel rooms to paying for visas and shopping abroad.

International carriers have taken drastic steps. Lufthansa, for instance, is cancelling around 20,000 short-haul flights during summer as many sectors have become unprofitable due to the jet fuel increase.

Others, including KLM-France and Delta, have also cut some flights or jacked up fares.

Earlier this month, the Indian government directed oil marketing companies to implement only a partial and staggered increase in domestic airfares because of the jet fuel crisis instead of passing the entire burden on passengers.

But airlines operating on international routes (including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air) will bear the full increase, resulting in a steep hike in fares.

Travel alternatives

Considering the massive hike in airfares, Indian travellers are now heading to destinations in Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand.

“Many Indians are now booking tickets for Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia,” Riza Fathima, the joint convenor of the Tour Operators Association of India (TOAI), told Khaleej Times.

“Airfares and other costs have also gone up for these destinations, but despite this, many Indians are going ahead with their summer holidays," she added.

A large number of Indians usually travel to the Middle East during the summer months, but the recent conflict has led to a decline in passenger numbers this year, Fathima said.

Business travellers continue to fly to Dubai and other cities in the region, and Fathima is confident the situation will be stronger over the coming weeks.

Air India has introduced region-based charges for tickets covering South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. IndiGo has a flat fuel surcharge based on the sector, and Akasa Air is applying a variable fuel surcharge.