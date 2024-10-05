Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants: Military

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM

Six Pakistani soldiers, including a high ranking officer, were killed in a clash with militants in the country's restive northwest, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, who the military said was leading the troops in the encounter, was among those killed in the tribal district of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, on Friday night.