Six killed in China mall fire, people trapped inside

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:28 PM

Firefighters pulled six bodies from a shopping centre on Wednesday, with an unknown number still trapped after the building set ablaze sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

Around 30 others have been rescued from the shopping complex in the city of Zigong in southwestern Sichuan province with the blaze extinguished by rescuers, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"Six people have been killed," CCTV reported, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing with people still trapped.

Footage broadcast by the channel and shared on social media showed thick black smoke towering above the building.

"By 8.20pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished," CCTV said.

The fire started in the early evening in a shopping centre at the foot of a 14-storey building, the channel said.

Other images shared on social media -- which AFP could not immediately verify -- show people gathered in front of the burning building. Fire engines and ambulances could be seen nearby.

Zigong's emergency services department received news about the fire at around 6.10pm and immediately dispatched firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the broadcaster said.

The emergency department has called on the public to "not to believe or amplify rumours" about the fire.

Zigong, some 1,900 kilometres from the capital Beijing, is home to nearly 2.5 million people.

Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

In January, dozens died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu, with state news agency Xinhua reporting the blaze had been caused by the "illegal" use of fire by workers in the store's basement.

At the time, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for lessons to be learned from the disaster to avoid further tragedies.