Singapore PM on a 6-day official visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia

The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is embarking on an official six-day visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced.
During his visit to Saudi from October 17 to 20, PM Lee will call on Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and meet with other Saudi leaders. He will be briefed on KSA’s Vision 2030 and attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans.
Apart from Riyadh, PM will visit historical and cultural sites in Madinah and Al Ula. At the Asean-GCC Summit, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen relations and expand cooperation to new and emerging areas such as the green and digital economies.
He will later travel to UAE from 21 to 22. PM Lee will call on the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
PM Lee is scheduled to visit the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for a briefing on the UAE’s energy transition plans. Apart from Abu Dhabi, Singapore's PM will visit Dubai to meet Emirati leaders and attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans.
In the UAE, PM will be accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamed Maliki Osman, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng; Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Amy Khor; and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Janil Puthucheary.
