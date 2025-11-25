  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 25, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB clear.png27.2°C

Singapore tells Apple and Google to clamp down on government spoofing

If the companies fail to comply, they could face fines of up to one million Singapore dollars

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 5:32 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE Lottery announces last Lucky Day Draw; 3 other ways to become millionaire overnight

UAE Lottery announces last Lucky Day Draw; 3 other ways to become millionaire overnight

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

Singapore police have ordered Apple and Google to prevent scams impersonating government agencies on their messaging platforms, the city-state's home affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

Part of efforts to protect the public from rising scams, the tech giants must block or filter accounts and group chats that mimic Singapore government agency identities on Apple's iMessage and Google Messages by the end of November, the ministry said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

Alonso laments dropped points after Bellingham rescues Real Madrid

Alonso laments dropped points after Bellingham rescues Real Madrid

Al Barari unveils The Cape, marking a new era of inspired living

Al Barari unveils The Cape, marking a new era of inspired living

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' to US as talks start

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' to US as talks start

Watch: Ronaldo's incredible bicycle-kick goal sparks frenzy as Al Nassr clinch another win

Watch: Ronaldo's incredible bicycle-kick goal sparks frenzy as Al Nassr clinch another win

 

It added that Apple and Google "have indicated that they will comply" with the order, which also demands changes to how profile names of unknown senders are displayed.

Government agencies have been using the "gov.sg" message ID to help recipients verify legitimate communication, but scammers have been using it, too, exploiting the lack of some safeguards on messaging platforms.

The home affairs ministry said there was "a need to put in place measures to deter the abuse of iMessage and Google Messages by scammers".

If the companies fail to comply, they could face fines of up to one million Singapore dollars ($768,000).

Google said it was "collaborating with the government to implement pre-emptive measures to help prevent the spoofing of government agencies' names" on its messaging platform.

"We share Singapore's goal of keeping Singaporeans safe online," Google told AFP in a statement.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Facebook, Singapore police had already ordered parent company Meta to clamp down on a growing number of scammers pretending to be government officials.