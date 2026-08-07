Thailand school shooting: 6 killed including gunman, 23 wounded, police say

A shooting incident took place at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, a district official said. Thai police identified the perpetrator as a student, who later killed himself.

Six people were killed in the incident, including the gunman, and 23 people were wounded, Thai police said. Nine among the wounded were in critical condition, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. He told reporters he would discuss gun control with the country's police chief.

The incident took place around 10am at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province. Lt. Col. Dechrapee Kongdee Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander told Reuters that the suspected shooter had committed suicide.

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The teenager had shot and killed his grandparents at their home before opening fire at the school, Thai police said. They also said he fired 26 rounds of ammunition at the school, and another 34 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene, police said in a statement.

One 18-year-old student told Reuters he initially thought there were firecrackers going off or someone banging an object. "I didn't think it was a gun at first," he said, "There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."

In photos circulated by emergency workers, students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the northwestern outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances operated. In one photo, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic.

Emergency worker Kiatikhun Verapongpradith, 47, described arriving as the shooting was ongoing and his team treated students with injuries in the back, chest and arms. They found a male teacher lying dead on an upper floor of the school, and in another room they found a female teacher with wounds in her chest and arm.

"We gave CPR for about 30 minutes and rushed her to the hospital as we could not get her heart rate up, but we tried our best," he said.

In the 2025 academic year, the school had an enrollment of around 3,100 students and 147 teachers, according to district authorities.

Deputy Education Minister Akkharanan Kannakittinan said in a statement he was coordinating to provide assistance.

It is the second school shooting in Thailand this year after a teacher died and a student was injured in the south of the country in February.

On February 11, 2026, an 18-year-old had allegedly opened fire at the Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai, Songkhla province. He supposedly fired several shots and temporarily held students and teachers hostage before being detained by police.

Last year, five people were killed in a shooting at a food market in Bangkok.

In 2023, a 14-year-old boy killed two people and injured five others in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the centre of Bangkok.

[With inputs from Reuters]