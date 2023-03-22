UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shocked Pakistani residents recount 6.5 magnitude quake

More than 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in a state of shock

By Tanisha Sangha

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 9:36 AM

Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By