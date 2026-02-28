Shehbaz Sharif expresses sorrow over death of Pakistan national in UAE

'Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the UAE, and we will always stand by our Emirati brothers and sisters in these difficult times,' he said

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 8:34 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his country “stands in full solidarity with the UAE” amid regional military conflict. Sharif also expressed sorrow over the death of a Pakistani national in the UAE.

Sharif on Saturday evening called UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the dangerous regional escalation. He said Iran’s attack on the UAE and other Gulf countries is “regrettable”.

Sharif said he conveyed "Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the dangerous regional escalation following the Israeli attack on Iran and the regrettable strikes against the UAE and other Gulf countries.”

“I expressed my deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the UAE, and we will always stand by our Emirati brothers and sisters in these difficult times,” he said.

