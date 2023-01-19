Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan faces boycott: 6 other Indian films that got trolled online

The actor and photographer was considered one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood
Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Deepika Padukone’s most anticipated action-thriller ‘Pathaan’ has been grabbing headlines everywhere for more than one reason. It is SRK’s first blockbuster to release after 2018’s ‘Zero’, and secondly, the uproar over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film.
A certain section of the crowd objected to the saffron-coloured bikini worn by the heroine in the track and also the title of the song. They claimed it 'hurts sentiments’. There were calls to change the title of the film, and also make alterations to the song. They have called for protests and a boycott.
The controversies surrounding the film, however, have not affected pre-bookings for the movie in the UAE.
In an earlier report, Reel Cinemas said that advance bookings for Pathaan are open online. “The response ahead of the release from the UAE has been massive,” Reel Cinemas told Khaleej Times.
However, as the countdown begins for the release of the YRF movie on January 25, we take a look at some other movies that faced several challenges as well as social media trolling before they were given the green signal.
Several groups wanted the movie banned over some earlier comments made by the actor about ‘safety’ and 'intolerance'.
The Telugu superstar's comments over ‘boycott culture’ and support for Aamir Khan during the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' controversy was not liked by people.
The costume drama came under severe fire before it was finally allowed to be released. 'Padmaavat' received flak for an alleged intimate scene between the Delhi Sultanate ruler, Alauddin Khilji, and queen Padmavati, the song 'Ghoomar' was also criticised for the heroine's outfit. Several groups took offence to the comment
The movie faced boycott calls because of religious remarks made by the movie’s writer Kanika Dhillon as well as the star of the film.
The comedy movie also faced backlash due to the depiction of a deity.
The slaughter of cows has been banned in several states in India and this movie faced a backlash over the lead star's statement over his comment about beef: "My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.”
While it is too early to predict the fate of Pathaan, it remains to be seen if the boycott calls will affect the film and its business.
