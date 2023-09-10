Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for success of India's G20 presidency

The superstar is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan

Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 5:25 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 5:27 PM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of India's G20 presidency, saying it has brought in "a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian".

The G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

Highlighting the theme of India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', Shah Rukh in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said India will prosper in "oneness" and not isolation under PM Modi's leadership.

"Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future," the actor wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan. The film has earned Rs384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, according to the makers.

