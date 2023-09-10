Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for success of India's G20 presidency

The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of India's G20 presidency, saying it has brought in "a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian".
The G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.
Highlighting the theme of India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', Shah Rukh in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said India will prosper in "oneness" and not isolation under PM Modi's leadership.
"Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future," the actor wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.
Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan. The film has earned Rs384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, according to the makers.
ALSO READ:
The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement
The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement