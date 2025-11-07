  • search in Khaleej Times
Several injured after explosion at mosque in Jakarta school complex, local media reports

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion; local media showed footage of a special police unit standing by at the school

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 11:53 AM

An explosion occurred in a mosque inside a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday with injuries to several people, local media outlets reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Local media showed footage of a special police unit standing by at the school.

Media outlets reported injuries to several people, with varying numbers, and said some had been taken to hospital. Reuters could not independently confirm the number of injuries.

Jakarta police did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the mayor's office, district and national police could not immediately be reached.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.