Several feared trapped as quarry collapse in cyclone-hit India kills 10

The heavy rain in Mizoram, which borders Bangladesh, also unleashed landslides in the region

By Reuters

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 11:09 AM

Torrrential rain brought by cyclone Remal caused a collapse in a stone quarry in India's remote northeastern state of Mizoram, killing at least 10 people, while harsh weather hampers efforts to rescue those trapped, authorities said on Tuesday.

Weather authorities said the powerful cyclone had weakened into a depression after devastating regional coastlines the previous day, killing at least 16 and cutting power to millions in parts of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh.


Bitter weather was holding up rescue efforts in Melthum, the site of the quarry outside the state capital of Aizawl, a state disaster management official said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"There have been incessant rains in the wake of cyclone Remal, which led to the quarry collapse," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate details of the number trapped.

The heavy rain in Mizoram, which borders Bangladesh, also unleashed landslides in the region.

Authorities in India's eastern state of West Bengal were working to restore electricity lines in the worst-affected areas, after Remal stripped power lines and uprooted trees.

It is the first of the frequent storms expected to pound the low-lying coasts of the South Asian neighbours this year as climate change drives up surface temperatures at sea.

