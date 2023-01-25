Senior Pakistan opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested, charged with sedition

His arrest came amidst rumours that the officials may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan

Wed 25 Jan 2023

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry amidst raging political tension in the country.

According to local media reports, a court in Lahore approved Chaudhry's transitory remand after he was presented before a magistrate by the Islamabad Police.

Chaudhry has been booked under several charges, including promotion of enmity between groups, criminal intimidation, statement conducing to public mischief and sedition of the Pakistan Penal Code.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that Chaudhry was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday. "This imported government has gone berserk," Habib tweeted.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

The arrest of Chaudhry, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan. The arrested leader publicly censured the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scheming to arrest the party chairman, Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media at the court, Fawad said that he was "proud" of the case that has been registered against him. "Nelson Mandela also faced a similar case. It is being said that I committed treason," he said.

The arrest of Chaudhry further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan, where the Khan-led opposition is demanding snap polls. According to the Indian news agency PTI, the general elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

