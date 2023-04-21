Security, protection of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s Embassy in Sudan is in constant touch with 1,500 Pakistanis living in Sudan and providing them all possible assistance

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP file

By APP Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the security and protection of Pakistanis in Sudan was the top priority of his government.

In a statement, he said the government was closely watching the situation in Sudan and consistently monitoring the steps taken for the protection and security of Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Sudan was in constant touch with the 1,500 Pakistanis living in Sudan and was providing them all possible facilities. The embassy in Sudan had formed a WhatsApp group to remain in touch with the Pakistanis who had been advised to stay within homes.

The prime minister said that difficulties were being faced in the evacuation of Pakistanis as the roads leading to airports were not safe, adding the government was in touch with friendly countries and the United Nations for security of Pakistanis and for their early evacuation.

He said that Pakistan believed that the Sudanese authorities would take steps to ensure safety of Pakistanis.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the foreign secretary met Sudan’s ambassador in Pakistan and also discussed the current situation with the Pakistani embassy in Sudan .