  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

Second Pakistan policeman killed while guarding polio team in two days

There is a raft of misinformation circulating about the vaccine in rural Pakistan, including that it is a CIA plot to stop Muslims from having children

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 2:42 PM

Top Stories

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

Militants killed a police officer guarding polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said, in the second such attack in as many days.

Pakistan is one of two countries, along with Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, but militants have killed hundreds of police officers and health workers over the past decade as part of a campaign against the Pakistani state.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Solaren introduces AI-driven solar platform to enhance energy efficiency in Philippines

thumb-image

500 ChatGPT prompts designed G42 chairman's Abu Dhabi home, says CEO

thumb-image

Hamas launches Gaza crackdown as Trump vows to disarm group

thumb-image

School break in UAE: Some parents spend up to Dh1,500 per week on mid-term camps

thumb-image

Three-quarters of married Bangladesh women experience violence: Survey

 

The policeman was killed in Nowshera district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the third day of a nationwide anti-polio campaign targeting 45 million children.

"Two armed militants targeted a police officer assigned to protect a polio team," local police official Bilal Khan told AFP. "He was killed on the spot," Khan added.

The polio team remained safe, according to the police.

Wednesday's attack was claimed by a militant group called Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, a local offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan recorded a surge in polio cases last year, with 74 infections reported, compared to just six in 2023.

So far this year, 29 polio cases have been recorded, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounting for 18 cases, the highest in the country.

Polio, a highly infectious virus mainly affecting children under five, can result in lifelong paralysis but is easily prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of a vaccine.

There is a raft of misinformation circulating about the vaccine in rural Pakistan, including that it is a CIA plot to stop Muslims from having children.

The attack comes a month after the government rolled out an HPV vaccination drive to protect Pakistani girls from cervical cancer, which was plagued by misinformation.