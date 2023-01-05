Second incident in 11 days: Drunk man on Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The male passenger was apprehended at the airport but was let go after he apologised in writing to the co-passenger, and no police case was filed

By ANI Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 9:13 PM

As police search for a drunk man who urinated on an elderly female passenger on an Air India flight between New York-Delhi on November 26 last year, another mid-air urination incident has come to the fore.

In the latest incident, which took place on December 6, a "drunk man urinated on blanket of a co-passenger" while the Air India flight was on its way from Paris to India's capital, New Delhi. The shocking incidents took place in a gap of 11 days.

Sources said that the incident of December 6 was not reported in writing to Delhi Police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "No written report has been filed with CISF and Delhi police regarding the incident on Dec 6," a source told ANI.

Sources said that the male passenger involved in the incident on Air India AI- 142 flight was apprehended by the CISF at the IGI airport in Delhi after the flight landed but was allowed to go after he apologised in writing to the co-passenger and no police case was filed.

DGCA issues show cause notices for dereliction of duty to the concerned people in such cases. A response from Air India is awaited. Sources said the pilot of Paris-Delhi flight did not report the incident to the DGCA.

Delhi Police has registered a case and Air India on Wednesday imposed a 30-day flying ban on the man who had allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger during a New York-Delhi flight in November last year.

While Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also launched an investigation into November incident, Air India has set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation that caused distress to the woman.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident onboard the Air India flight in which the inebriated male passenger also flashed his private parts at the elderly woman during the New York-Delhi flight.

The Commission sought a detailed action taken report in the matter within seven days from the Delhi Police Commissioner.