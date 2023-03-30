Saudi bus crash: 18 Bangladeshis among 22 Umrah pilgrims killed in accident

Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
At least 18 Bangladeshi pilgrims were among the 22 people that died when the bus they were travelling in to perform Umrah in the holy city of Makkah overturned on Monday, say reports.
According to local media, the accident occurred around 4pm on the 14km-long Aqabat Shaar road in the Asir province, as the bus was travelling from Khamis Mushayt to Abha.
The vehicle was making its way down a bridge when it underwent a sudden brake failure, causing it to crash into a barrier at the end of the bridge, overturn and catch fire, according to local media.
A video showed emergency vehicles, including two ambulances, making their way to the scene of the accident, where the mangled, charred and unrecognisable vehicle lays on its side. It appears as though it has been stripped down to its frame.
Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate, Jeddah Muhammad Nazmul Hoque, told local media that there were a total of 47 passengers on the bus, of which 35 were Bangladeshi migrant workers. 22 people were killed in the accident, with 29 injured, who were transported to hospitals to undergo treatment.
