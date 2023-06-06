Saudi Arabia's Al Baik expands in India, announces franchise opportunity

It plans to open new outlets in key cities and towns across the country

KT file

By ANI Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 11:07 PM

Al Baik is expanding to India, the renowned food chain announced earlier today.

The chain will also be offering a franchise opportunity for Rs1.5 million for individuals and multi-unit investors.

Al Baik India plans to open new outlets in key cities and towns across the country. The brand's strategy focuses on metro and Tier-II cities, ensuring a balanced approach to capture a diverse customer base. Leveraging its strong brand reputation and the increasing demand for its authentic Saudi Arabian Broast, Al Baik India aims to cater to the evolving food culture in urban and semi-urban markets.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's robust expansion plans and lucrative franchise proposition, Syed Sahil said, "Al Baik India is committed to the success of its franchisees by offering comprehensive support and training. From initial training programs to ongoing operational support, site selection assistance, marketing support, and access to proprietary systems, franchisees can confidently operate their Al Baik outlets efficiently and profitably."

The key aspects of support and training provided by Al-Baik India are designed to equip franchisees and their staff with the necessary knowledge and skills, optimise operations, and enhance profitability.

ALSO READ: