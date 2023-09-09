Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to hold bilateral meeting with Indian PM Modi

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has travelled to India at the invitation of Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement

By ANI Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 8:29 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 8:32 AM

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is on a State visit to India till September 11 will attend the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency on September 9-10, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

India is hosting the two-day-long G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam starting today. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) at 9.30am. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince has travelled to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.

On September 11, Saudi Arabia's PM will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both the leaders leaders will co-chair the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

The two leaders will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation.

PM Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest.