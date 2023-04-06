Saudi Arabia commits to IMF on financial support to Pakistan, says minister

The move has increased the hopes of an early signing of a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund

The Pakistan government has been negotiating with the IMF since January for the release of $1.1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019. — AFP

Thu 6 Apr 2023

Saudi Arabia has conveyed to the International Monetary Fund its commitment on financial support to Pakistan, the country's junior finance minister, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for a crucial IMF deal Islamabad needs to avert a default.

The development is a significant step towards reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has imposed the condition of Pakistan securing $3 billion from other countries for the revival of its $6.5 billion bailout package, according to The Express Tribune. — Agencies