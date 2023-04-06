Saudi Arabia commits to IMF on financial support to Pakistan, says minister

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
Saudi Arabia has conveyed to the International Monetary Fund its commitment on financial support to Pakistan, the country's junior finance minister, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for a crucial IMF deal Islamabad needs to avert a default.
The development is a significant step towards reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has imposed the condition of Pakistan securing $3 billion from other countries for the revival of its $6.5 billion bailout package, according to The Express Tribune. — Agencies
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility