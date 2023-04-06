UAE

Saudi Arabia commits to IMF on financial support to Pakistan, says minister

The move has increased the hopes of an early signing of a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund

The Pakistan government has been negotiating with the IMF since January for the release of $1.1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019. — AFP
By Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:56 PM

Saudi Arabia has conveyed to the International Monetary Fund its commitment on financial support to Pakistan, the country's junior finance minister, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for a crucial IMF deal Islamabad needs to avert a default.

The development is a significant step towards reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has imposed the condition of Pakistan securing $3 billion from other countries for the revival of its $6.5 billion bailout package, according to The Express Tribune. — Agencies


