Satish Kaushik death: Man accused of foul play in case urges media to 'respect sentiments'

After his wife levelled accusations against him regarding his involvement in the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, farmhouse owner Vikas Malu has urged the media to respect everyone's sentiments, alleging that his name is being used in the "wrong light".
Vikas Malu uploaded a video of the party held at his farmhouse on the day of Holi on Instagram and wrote, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years, and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light."
"I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together," he added.
He said that he would like to break the silence and urged the media to respect people's sentiments.
"I'd like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it," Malu said.
He added, "With this I would like to request the members of the media to respect everyone's sentiments".
"Satish Ji will be missed at all our celebrations [from now on]," Malu added.
Earlier in the day, Malu's second wife levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming he had a hand in the death of the actor.
