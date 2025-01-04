Sat, Jan 04, 2025 | Rajab 4, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Russia thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four, agencies report

The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case

Published: Sat 4 Jan 2025, 7:46 PM

Photo: Reuters

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had thwarted a large attack in the city of Yekaterinburg and detained four teenagers it said had been planning to detonate a bomb in a crowded area, Russian news agencies reported.

The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case, agencies reported.

