Russia thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four, agencies report

Photo: Reuters
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had thwarted a large attack in the city of Yekaterinburg and detained four teenagers it said had been planning to detonate a bomb in a crowded area, Russian news agencies reported.
The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case, agencies reported.