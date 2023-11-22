UAE

Russia says it will respond if Finland closes remaining border posts

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a response to reporters' questions

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 5:17 PM

Russia will "of course" respond if Finland closes the remaining border posts between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova did not say what Moscow's reaction would be.

She was responding to reporters' questions after Finland last week closed four border stations in response to a surge in asylum seekers who it said were being funnelled there by Russia - an accusation that Moscow has denied.

