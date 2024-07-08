Indian rupee up slightly as Asia FX takes a 'breather' on dip in US bond yields

Construction of the mall is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026
The Indian rupee was mildly stronger on Monday, tracking a rise in its Asian peers, which were aided by a decline in US bond yields after fresh economic data boosted hopes of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.
The rupee was at 83.44 against the U.S. dollar as of 10.15am IST, up slightly from its close at 83.4850 in the previous session.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
US Treasury yields and the dollar declined after data on Friday showed that the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 per cent in the United States, while annual wages increased at the slowest pace in three years, pointing to a slackening of the labour market.
The data follows a string of economic indicators that pointed to a cooling of the US economy, which has helped push up the odds of a September rate cut by the Fed to nearly 76 per cent, from about 64 per cent a week earlier, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
"Asian FX took a breather on the back of broad US dollar weakness ... the risk for Asian currencies, though, remains skewed to the downside, with the Fed staying patient," Lloyd Chan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said in a note.
Asian currencies were under pressure last week, with the Japanese yen falling to its lowest in 38 years, while the offshore Chinese yuan touched its weakest level since November.
Fed policymakers have largely maintained a wait-and-see stance on the future path of interest rates despite recent weakness in US economic data.
Asian currencies were mostly higher on the day, while the dollar index was at 104.9 after falling 0.2 per cent on Friday.
Traders expect the rupee to continue seeing mostly sideways price action between 83.40 and 83.55.
ALSO READ:
Construction of the mall is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026
The state-owned oil giant aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045
Zhang calls for innovative approaches that place more focus on the cloud, which he says can help to compensate for the lack of advanced AI chips
With this listing, the number of debt instruments listed on ADX reaches 60
The fall in fuel prices is partly attributable to traders taking profits after recent gains, analysts say
Brussels launched an investigation last year to probe whether state subsidies were unfairly undercutting European automakers
The world's biggest cryptocurrency fell more than 2% to $57,843, its lowest since May 2, and has lost more than 6% so far this week
Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho also plan to participate in the sale, a sign that the unwinding of cross-shareholdings is catching pace as part of the country's corporate governance reforms