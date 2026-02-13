Roses or cauliflower: Filipinos weigh in on being romantic or practical on Valentine’s Day

Red or green? Would you be practical or traditional this Valentine’s Day? There is also a growing trend of practising 'self-love', prioritising buying gifts for oneself rather than others

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 11:51 AM
Love is in the air for Filipinos this Valentines’ Day but not in a way where couples are swooning over sweets or bouquets of flowers, according to an informal survey conducted by a Manila-based media outfit.

Kodao Productions said two-thirds of its readers prefer to spend on food, while only a third of the respondents still prefer giving or receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day. This means giving vegetable bouquets is a more practical gift to your loved ones on Valentine’s Day. “It’s also healthy,” underscored one correspondent

Noel, a 27-year old employee, said that while he is thinking of buying a gift for his girlfriend on Saturday, he is unsure of what to buy – as flowers are “too old fashioned,