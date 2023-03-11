Reviving extinct species: India releases two cheetahs into the wild at Kuno National Park in MP

Duo among several of the big cats brought from Namibia and South Africa to repopulate their historical range in India, from where they became extinct 70 years ago

Indian wildlife authorities released two cheetahs — Oban and Asha — into the wild at the country's Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh state on Saturday, almost six months after they were brought from Namibia, an official said.

They had been kept in `hunting enclosures' at KNP until now, the official added. Releasing cheetahs into the wild in India is part of the effort to reintroduce the big cat to the country, which was among the cheetah's natural habitats. Cheetahs became extinct in India some 70 years ago.

“Oban and Asha were among the eight cheetahs brought to KNP in September last year. They were released into the wild on Saturday,” principal chief conservator of forests J S Chauhan told PTI.

Oban was released first and Asha a few hours later in the afternoon.

“The remaining cheetahs from this batch of eight will be released in the wild in a staggered manner,” he said, without disclosing any timeline.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia — five females and three males — late last year, as part of an effort to revive the species in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a cheetah after it was released in an enclosure at Kuno National Park, on September 17, 2022. AP

The cheetahs brought in September, 2022, were first moved to acclimatisation enclosures from quarantine `bomas' in November. They were later released into hunting enclosures, officials said.

Two of them are now roaming in the wild.

Another 12 cheetahs — seven males and five females — were brought to KNP from South Africa on February 18 this year. So far, a total of 20 cheetahs have reached KNP.

