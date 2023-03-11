Reviving extinct species: India releases two cheetahs into the wild at Kuno National Park in MP

Chubby black-and-white feline has become an internet sensation and his home has become the highest rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps
Indian wildlife authorities released two cheetahs — Oban and Asha — into the wild at the country's Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh state on Saturday, almost six months after they were brought from Namibia, an official said.
They had been kept in `hunting enclosures' at KNP until now, the official added. Releasing cheetahs into the wild in India is part of the effort to reintroduce the big cat to the country, which was among the cheetah's natural habitats. Cheetahs became extinct in India some 70 years ago.
“Oban and Asha were among the eight cheetahs brought to KNP in September last year. They were released into the wild on Saturday,” principal chief conservator of forests J S Chauhan told PTI.
Oban was released first and Asha a few hours later in the afternoon.
“The remaining cheetahs from this batch of eight will be released in the wild in a staggered manner,” he said, without disclosing any timeline.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia — five females and three males — late last year, as part of an effort to revive the species in India.
The cheetahs brought in September, 2022, were first moved to acclimatisation enclosures from quarantine `bomas' in November. They were later released into hunting enclosures, officials said.
Two of them are now roaming in the wild.
Another 12 cheetahs — seven males and five females — were brought to KNP from South Africa on February 18 this year. So far, a total of 20 cheetahs have reached KNP.
ALSO READ:
Chubby black-and-white feline has become an internet sensation and his home has become the highest rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps
The late Prince Philip was the last holder of the position
Scientists look at 'Island effect', a rule in evolutionary biology describing how large-bodied species tend to downsize on islands while small-bodied species upsize
The latter lauds UAE's efforts in promoting peace and interfaith dialogue
There were no initial reports of any emergencies
Driver tried to beat warning signal before approaching train hit the vehicle
Using mail-order DNA test, a popular genealogy database and her own sleuthing skills, woman establishes her father's identity and finds state facility for disabled took no action on crime against her mentally challenged mother
Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv