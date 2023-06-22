Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

As rescuers race against time to find a submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreckage, we revisit the fascinating tales of survivors who battled all odds and emerged victorious
At least 31 people were killed when an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media said Thursday.
The blast occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many in China go out and socialise with friends.
Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters working at the site as smoke poured out of a gaping hole in the restaurant's facade.
Shards of glass and other debris littered the darkened street, which is also home to a number of other eateries and entertainment venues.
"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, citing the regional Communist Party committee.
Seven more people were receiving medical treatment, the agency said, with one of them in a "critical condition".
Two others suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two had scratches caused by flying glass, Xinhua said.
The explosion at about 8.40pm (1240 GMT) Wednesday took place at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in a residential area of downtown Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.
Chinese President Xi Jinping "demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property", CCTV reported Thursday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said local fire and rescue services had dispatched more than 100 people and 20 vehicles to the scene in the wake of the blast.
Local authorities "immediately... demanded that all-out search and rescue efforts be organised, the wounded be properly treated and casualties be reduced as much as possible", the ministry said.
The rescue efforts had concluded by 4am Thursday, it said.
ALSO READ:
As rescuers race against time to find a submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreckage, we revisit the fascinating tales of survivors who battled all odds and emerged victorious
As rescuers scramble to locate the deep-diving vessel, more is coming to light about the warnings levelled at OceanGate since the Titan was first constructed
The small deep-diving vessel was carrying five passengers, including a Dubai-based billionaire and a Pakistani tycoon and his son, when it vanished in the North Atlantic
For the uninitiated, these are terrifyingly claustrophobic conditions – being cut off from the world above in a 22-foot tube, with a single window to look out into the bottom of the ocean
He claimed the viewing port at the forward end of the submersible was built to sustain a pressure of 1,300 metres, but OceanGate planned to take passengers down to depths of some 4,000 metres
Adding to the challenge is the enormous pressure four kilometres under water – around 400 times what it is on the surface
Expert says: If the sub encountered an electrical or communications problem, it could have surfaced and remained floating, 'waiting to be found' — or, another scenario could be a leak in the pressure hull
French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company operating the missing submersible, too are on board