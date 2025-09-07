Renowned Pakistani surgeon Nazir Mohammed Kazi passes away

Nazir Mohammed Kazi, a renowned Pakistani surgeon, mentor and founder of Indus Hospital in Karachi, passed away on August 27, 2025, at the age of 90.

He is survived by his three children, Saadia, Saniyya and Tariq; daughter-in-law, Ayesha; and three grandchildren, Mikael, Yara and Eissa.

Born on June 5, 1935, he will be remembered as a teacher and pioneer whose legacy endures.

A graduate of Dow Medical College in 1959, he earned his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, in 1964 and served in England, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

As head of general surgery in Abu Dhabi, he trained generations of doctors, many of whom became accomplished surgeons worldwide.

Committed to healthcare in Pakistan, he led the establishment of the Islamic Mission Hospital in Karachi, now Indus Hospital. His vision for better medical care and nursing education continues to inspire.

His wife, Dr Tahira Kazi, was a consultant histopathologist and head of department, who trained in England and graduated from Dow Medical College.