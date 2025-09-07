  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.8°C

Renowned Pakistani surgeon Nazir Mohammed Kazi passes away

Dr Nazir trained generations of doctors, many of whom became accomplished surgeons worldwide

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 2:42 PM

Top Stories

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Nazir Mohammed Kazi, a renowned Pakistani surgeon, mentor and founder of Indus Hospital in Karachi, passed away on August 27, 2025, at the age of 90.

He is survived by his three children, Saadia, Saniyya and Tariq; daughter-in-law, Ayesha; and three grandchildren, Mikael, Yara and Eissa.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Viral Turkish chef severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

WHO chief urges Israel to stop Gaza starvation 'catastrophe'

 

Born on June 5, 1935, he will be remembered as a teacher and pioneer whose legacy endures.

A graduate of Dow Medical College in 1959, he earned his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, in 1964 and served in England, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

As head of general surgery in Abu Dhabi, he trained generations of doctors, many of whom became accomplished surgeons worldwide.

Committed to healthcare in Pakistan, he led the establishment of the Islamic Mission Hospital in Karachi, now Indus Hospital. His vision for better medical care and nursing education continues to inspire.

His wife, Dr Tahira Kazi, was a consultant histopathologist and head of department, who trained in England and graduated from Dow Medical College.