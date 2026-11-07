Remains of Filipino worker killed in Oct 21 Saudi drone incident reach Philippines

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The remains of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died while driving after a drone targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield was intercepted have arrived in the Philippines. The remains were flown home aboard a Saudia Cargo flight on November 6, following the incident on October 21.

The worker's employer arranged the repatriation in coordination with the Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and authorities in Saudi Arabia. The employer also processed the worker's outstanding salary, end-of-service benefits, and other labour entitlements.

Meanwhile, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) regional personnel are helping the family with the arrangements for the worker's burial and other requirements following the return of his remains.

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DMW Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Galias conveyed the government's condolences, expressing solidarity with the family on behalf of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

“We extend our deepest condolences and would also like to convey the sympathy and solidarity of our dear Secretary, Hans Leo J. Cacdac," she said.

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's directive, the DMW and OWWA will continue supporting the bereaved family until the worker's burial.

The family will receive financial assistance through the DMW's AKSYON Fund, burial assistance and educational support for the worker's child through OWWA.

They will also be guided in accessing reintegration programmes offered by government agencies and private-sector partners to help them meet their immediate needs and plan for the future.

What happened on October 21?

On October 21, Saudi air defences intercepted a drone attempting to target a processing facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Ministry of Energy said.

An official source at the ministry said two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali, were killed by falling debris following the interception. Two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, were injured.

The relevant authorities responded to the incident and took the necessary measures, the source said.

A fire also broke out in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oilfield, outside the facility's perimeter. The ministry said the incident had no impact on operations.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that an Indian national had been injured and said it was in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain further details. It also pledged to provide the injured worker with all necessary assistance.