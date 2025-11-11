  • search in Khaleej Times
Red Fort to be closed for 3 days after Delhi blast

Investigations are underway, national security forces are on site, and the Indian Defence Minister, assured the families of the victims that the the perpetrators, when found, would 'not be spared'

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 10:57 AM

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Red Fort blast in Delhi.]

Delhi's Red Fort will be closed for three days, from November 11 to 13, following a car blast that rocked the nation. The Archaeological Survey of India confirmed the closure, after a request by authorities, as investigation is still underway.

At least 12 have died, and Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, assured the families of the victims that the the perpetrators, when found, would "not be spared". Indian Prime Minister Modi addressed the blast while on an official two-day state visit in Bhutan, saying that "all those responsible will be brought to justice.

Authorities are responding with a show of force, with both the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on site. The owner of the car, along with two associates, have been arrested. Delhi has issued a travel alert, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level security meeting.

Police have also ramped up security checks on roads, stopping vehicles for inspection at checkpoints.