Ramadan in Philippines: Filipino Muslims propose new mosque at historic Luneta

Muslims in Manila’s Quiapo district have a special wish during their observance of the Ramadan this year: A new mosque at the heart of the Philippine capital.

An organisation has petitioned high Philippine government officials, including fellow Muslims in the Philippine Congress, to allow the building of a new mosque on a portion of Manila’s Rizal Park, also popularly known as Luneta.

The group Markazuz Zakah said the proposed mosque would be a replacement for the Muslim’s place of worship destroyed by Spanish forces when they invaded Manila in the 1570s.

“Before the arrival of the Spanish coloniser, Manila was led by Muslim Rajahs, proving that Islam has been a part of our nation’s history long before the arrival of Christianity,” the group said in its petition.

“Furthermore, a mosque in Luneta Park would [be] a valuable resource for the Muslim community. It would provide a place for them to pray, learn about their faith, and connect with one another,” the group added.

Rizal Park, a 58 hectare plaza at the heart of Manila, lies immediately outside the Spanish walled city of Intramuros, which in turn was the site of the original fort of Rajah Sulayman, the last native ruler before European invasion.

It is within sight of Roman Catholicism’s Manila Cathedral inside Intramuros that Muslim historians believe was the site of the mosque during Sulayman’s rule.

It is named after the Philippines’ most popular hero, José Rizal, whose execution by the Spanish colonial regime in December 1896 helped inspire the Philippine revolution that eventually ousted the Europeans.

The park hosts the Philippines' annual celebration of Independence Day as well as various public events such as Catholic masses and protest rallies.

Muslim history

The Philippines has about seven million Muslims, mostly residing in Mindanao Island in the south, in a country of about 115 million citizens.

To celebrate Muslim history in the Philippines, Markazuz Zakah president Gambae Macatanong told Khaleej Times a mosque in the country’s most important plaza would recognise and celebrate the rich history and heritage of Muslims in this public space.

“We respectfully request support for this powerful message of inclusivity and recognition to the Muslim community and the entire nation,” Macatanong underscored.

Macatanong said non-Muslims would be welcome to the proposed mosque “to learn about Islam and gain a better understanding of the Muslim culture.”

The petitioners added the proposed mosque’s construction would be funded privately, but they did not mention yet the masjid’s planned size.

Markazus Zakah sent their petitions to Muslim legislators Senator Robinhood Padilla and Representative Haima Kiram Ismula; Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, and Department of Tourism secretary Ma. Esperanza Frasco.

None of the addressees, however, has issued a reply to the petition. The petitioners said they hope to hear soon from the officials, especially their fellow Muslims, about their proposal.