Rajasthan police arrest mastermind of teacher recruitment exam paper leak case

Saran brought to Udaipur after he was arrested by Rajasthan Police at Bengaluru airport

The Special Operations Group succeeded in arresting Bhupendra Saran after camping in Bengaluru for the last six days, the police said. — ANI

By ANI Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 2:35 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 2:42 PM

Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the second grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case, has been arrested, Rajasthan Police said on Friday.

Saran was brought to Udaipur after he was arrested by Rajasthan Police from Bengaluru airport yesterday.

The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rajasthan Police caught Saran from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Thursday night and cases have been registered against him in two different police stations in Udaipur, the police said.

According to police, Saran has been brought to Udaipur on Friday for inquiry in the case of the second-grade paper leak.

At present Saran has been kept in Udaipur's Hathipol police station, the police added.

On the instruction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Jodhpur (rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav, the SOG-ATS (anti-terrorist squad) officials carried out the action.

The SOG succeeded in arresting Saran after camping in Bengaluru for the last six days, the police said.

According to police, a reward of Rs100,000 had been announced on Saran's arrest. However, Saran kept evading the police due to frequent changes in his location.

Last year in December, six people were arrested after the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan Police busted a fake degree racket and seized degrees and marksheets from more than four dozen fake universities, said a statement by the Police Commissionerate, Jaipur.

The second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge was cancelled after the paper was leaked. The exam was rescheduled for January 29.