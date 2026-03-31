Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistanis amid Middle East conflict

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Qatar has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals, said an advisory issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Doha on Tuesday.

Pakistanis arriving without a pre-arranged visa may face entry restrictions and potential inconvenience at the immigration counter.

“Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to prevailing situation,” said the embassy. “All Pakistani travellers to Qatar are advised to obtain appropriate visas prior to travel to avoid inconvenience.”

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Embassy officials stressed that it is mandatory for Pakistanis to secure the visa prior to departure for Qatar and a new travel advisory has been issued. It mentioned “the prevailing situation” as the reason behind the temporary halt in the visa-on-arrival facility.

Pakistani travellers to Qatar have been told to stay updated through official channels and consult relevant Qatari officials or visa centres before making travel arrangements.

The embassy in Doha reiterated its commitment to help Pakistanis travelling to Qatar, but urged them to check all the necessary details before heading to the country.