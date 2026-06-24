Pune realtor death: Family demands fast-track trial after police held fiancée, friend

The parents of Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based realtor, who was pushed to death from a nearby fort, allegedly by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary, have demanded a fast-track trial of the two accused.

Speaking to reporters after a Pune court remanded Siya and Chetan to police custody till June 29, Vishal Agarwal, Ketan’s father, said the 20-year-old girl could have simply refused to get married. “We would have cancelled the wedding immediately,” he said.

According to Vishal, Siya had insisted on trekking to Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, a day before her birthday. Chetan was following the couple, and the police have got CCTV footage, showing him sport a hoodie to cover his face. When they were at the top, Chetan and Siya allegedly hit Ketan and pushed him down the steep slope, killing him instantly.

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Ketan’s close relatives have also said some of Siya’s close relatives pushed for the marriage despite knowing that she had an affair with Chetan for long.

S.P. Singh, a senior officer of Pune (rural) police told the media that both Siya and Chetan, 22, confessed to the crime. Ketan was a regular trekker at Lohagad Fort, and it was unlikely that he would have fallen down from there.

Siya and Chetan had known each other for about a year and had exchanged over 2,000 calls on their mobiles over the past six months. "Investigations showed that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan," according to the police.

Vishal said he had known Siya’s family for 35 years. Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and the wedding was supposed to take place in November in a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and guests were to be flown in private planes.

Ketan had done his master’s degree in the US and had returned to Pune in 2023 to join the family business.