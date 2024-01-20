UAE

Public holiday announced in some Indian states on January 22

It is to celebrate the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Young women display 'mehndi' on their palm during a celebration ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Young women display 'mehndi' on their palm during a celebration ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 4:14 PM

A number of states in India have declared a public holiday or half day on January 22 to enable people to celebrate the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian government had earlier announced that all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on the same day.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ceremony.

Here is a list of states that have declared a holiday or half day:

Full day:

Maharashtra

Goa

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Half day:

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Assam

Tripura

Odisha

