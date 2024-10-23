Priyanka becomes latest Gandhi to contest election to Indian Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with brother Rahul Gandhi. Reuters File Photo

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, submitted her nomination on Wednesday to contest an election to parliament, the latest candidate from a family that has dominated politics and given the country three prime ministers.

Vadra, 52, filed her papers for the Wayanad seat in the southern state of Kerala for the November 13 vote after a roadshow attended by thousands of supporters of her Congress party.

Wayanad was won by Vadra's brother Rahul Gandhi in the national election this year but he had to vacate it as he also won from a second seat in the family bastion in north India and Indian law allows candidates to retain only one.

Rahul, 54, is the leader of opposition in the lower house of Parliament while their mother Sonia is a member of the upper house. Both accompanied Vadra to Wayanad.

"You stood with my brother when the whole world was turning its back against him," Vadra told supporters before filing her papers. "It is my honour to represent you if you give me a chance."

Votes polled in Wayanad will be counted on November 23.

Vadra, who is known for her public speaking skills, formally entered politics in 2019 when she became a general secretary in Congress. She had, however, not contested elections so far and limited herself to campaigning for her family and the party.