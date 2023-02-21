Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Influencer Sapna Gill accuses cricketer of molesting her, files FIR

Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car and manhandling him, has sent an application to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, for registration of an FIR against the batsman and others.
In an application filed by Sapna's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday, she alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place, 'outraging her modesty', and physically assaulted her with a deadly weapon.
She alleged further that Shaw connived with others to commit the criminal act.
An FIR was filed under IPC sections 34, 120A, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 and 509, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Sapna was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking Shaw after the batsman reportedly refused to take a selfie with them for the second time.
A local court in Mumbai sent the social media influencer to police custody in connection with the incident.
Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, following an argument with the influencer and her friend Shobit Thakur after the cricketer refused to take more selfies with them.
The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.
A complaint was filed by Shaw's friend Ashish Yadav, who has been his flatmate over the last three years and runs a cafe.
Oshiwara police arrested Gill on Thursday while seven others were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate the cricketer by damaging his car and threatening to implicate him in a fake case.
