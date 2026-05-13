Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, Prateek Yadav, passed away at Lucknow's civil hospital on Wednesday morning.

Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead.

The exact cause of his death is not known yet. Further details are expected to be revealed after the post-mortem examination.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

Samjawadi Party, in a post on X, condoled his demise. "Pratik Yadav has passed away, deeply saddened! May God grant peace to the departed soul," they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief on the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav

"The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan', the late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved family," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X.

Prateek Yadav married Aparna Yadav in 2011. She has remained politically active over the years. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She later joined the BJP in 2022 and was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission in 2024.