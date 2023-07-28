Popular Indian dance show receives notice for asking minor 'vulgar' questions, violating child rights

'Hail pounding the roof': Flight makes emergency landing after hailstorm causes extensive damage
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Shaeesta Naqvi, Grievance Officer, Sony Pictures Networks and demanded them to take down an episode of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’ where judges were allegedly seen asking a minor "vulgar and sexually explicit" questions regarding his parents on stage.
“The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from a kid's dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3 which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage," the NCPCR said in a letter.
"Further, the Commission on viewing the said video observes that all the questions asked to the minor child were inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children.” it said.
“In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes that your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000," it added.
"Further, the Commission also observes that the said content also violates the Commission's guidelines "Guidelines for Child And Adolescent Participation In The Entertainment Industry And Any Commercial Entertainment Activity,” the commission said.
The commission also asked for an explanation on why such inappropriate questions were asked to a minor child artist.
“Therefore, your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the Commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid's dance show. Further, it is also requested to not stream such inappropriate content on your channel.”
In its letter, the NCPCR Chairperson said that an Action Taken Report (ATR) should be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of the letter.
