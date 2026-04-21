Pope Francis’ legacy of tolerance recalled on 2nd death anniversary amid Mideast war

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Today, April 21, marks the second death anniversary of Pope Francis, the erstwhile leader of 1.4 billion Catholics who spread the virtue of tolerance and exhibited brotherly love to all.

It was in the UAE that Pope Francis showed fraternity in groundbreaking gestures that made him the most endeared Pontiff in recent memory. On February 5, 2019, he officiated the first Papal Mass in the Arabian Peninsula, held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by 180,000 faithful of the region's many nationalities. It was one of the highlights of the first American Pope’s three day visit to the UAE.

The celebration of the mass was not exclusive to Catholics. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Tolerance and Coexistence, was among the attendees. Muslim faithful also attended in a glorious display of unity and love.

More than a 100,000 well-wishers, those who could no longer be accommodated inside, stood outside the stadium, hoping to at least catch a glimpse of the Pope. They chanted ‘Viva, El Papa!’ in his native Spanish.

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Pope Francis was one of the most well-received foreign dignitaries in the history of the UAE.

Filipino priest Fr. Chito Bartolo, then assigned at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Dubai in Oud Metha, previously told Khaleej Times: “It was inspiring to witness the leaders of the Catholic Church and the UAE government talking about tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and stability in the world. Personally, I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE leaders for allowing us (Christians) to freely express and practise our faith here in the UAE.”

What would Pope Francis say about unpeace in the region?

On his second death anniversary, Pope Francis’ beloved UAE is in the midst of a state of unpeace not of its doing. It was his successor, another American Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, who had to confront one of the worst wars that the region had seen.

Pope Leo has denounced the instigation of the war by the US and Israel and called on Iran to stop attacking its neighbors who are not involved in the hostilities.

Last month, Pope Leo termed the war in the Middle East a "scandal to the whole human family". He amplified his call for an immediate ceasefire.

Pope Leo's plea for an end to hostilities has historical and concrete roots to the landmark 'Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together' signed by Pope Francis with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb on February 4, 2019.

The document reads in part: “…this Declaration may constitute an invitation to reconciliation and fraternity among all believers, indeed among believers and non-believers, and among all people of good will.”

The UAE has concretised this call when the country inaugurated the Abrahamic Family House in 2023 that symbolises the unities of the three Abharamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

The UAE again invited Pope Francis in 2023 to address the Conference of the Parties (COP28). He had planned to attend the conference in Dubai but a lung inflammation forced him to remain in the Vatican. Fifteen months later, Pope Francis passed away of natural causes at age 88.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan grieved his friend’s passing and wrote a heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis. He said Pope Francis "dedicated his life to promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding.