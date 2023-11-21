Police arrest suspect after woman's body found in suitcase in Mumbai

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has segregated and traumatised the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants, depriving them of basic necessities
Mumbai Police arrested a suspect in a murder case of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the Kurla area. Crime Unit 5 arrested a suspect in this case. The woman has been identified and is a resident of the Dharavi area.
Earlier, a woman's body was found in a suitcase in Kurla in central Mumbai, the police said on Sunday. According to the Mumbai Police, the discovery of the body was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned.
"The discovery was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned on the CST Road at Shanti Nagar, where work for a Metro project is underway, an official said.
The police reached the spot and found a woman's body inside the suitcase, the official said. The body was sent to a civic hospital for autopsy.
"Looking at her body, it is being estimated that her age could be between 25-35 years; the woman was wearing a T-shirt and track pants," they added.
Moreover, police are also examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.
The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder), and a search is on to track those who killed her, police added.
