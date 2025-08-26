  • search in Khaleej Times
Philippines: Nicolas Torre sacked as national police chief after 3 months

The Office of the President offered no explanation and other details regarding the decision

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 2:42 PM

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III was relieved from his post, a document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin showed.

“You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document dated August 25 said. This announcement comes barely three months since Torre took the helm of the police force.

The Office of the President offered no explanation and other details regarding the decision.

Torre's removal was "difficult but necessary", Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla told abs-cbn.com.

With Torre relieved from his post, Remulla clarified that the former PNP chief has not been charged with any administrative or criminal case and did not commit any violation.

What could have been the reason?

Torre earlier disregarded a National Police Commission (Napolcom) resolution that blocked his order to reassign some PNP officials, including PLt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr, who took over as chief after his removal.

"The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas in his Cabinet, particularly those responsible for delivering security, peace, and order," Remulla said, adding that President Marcos sought to uphold the authority of the Napolcom.

Nartatez, who was the PNP’s Deputy Chief for Administration, had been reassigned by Torre as Area Police Commander (APC) for Western Mindanao.

Torre was appointed as the head of the PNP earlier this year after former PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil retired from service in June.

Torre was the 31st PNP chief and the 4th head of the agency under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.