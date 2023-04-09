PML-N not shying away from holding elections: Minister

Ahsan Iqbal says ruling coalition wants voting for national and provincial assembles on same day

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

By Agencies Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 12:59 AM

A senior cabinet minister has said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) was not shying away from holding elections.

Talking to a private TV channel, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal reiterated government’s stance that elections for national and provincial assemblies should be organised simultaneously.

He said it is possible that if early polls are held in Punjab the incoming government would influence voting in the general elections for the National Assembly seats in the province.

Responding to a question, the minister urged the Supreme Court to constitute a full bench to hear complaints on the election date.

He remarked that a verdict by a full court bench would be agreed by all parties involved.