PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan after about 4-month stay in UK

Vows to utilise all her energy to strengthen the party ahead of crucial national assembly elections

Maryam Nawaz Sharif waves to supporters during a rally outside the head office of the Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AP file

By PTI Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 4:19 PM

Senior Vice President of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Saturday to strengthen her party ahead of the crucial assembly elections, nearly four months after she flew to London to meet her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam, who has been appointed as the party's chief organiser, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

"Long live Pakistan," she tweeted after her return to Pakistan.

She left Pakistan for London in October last year after she was acquitted in a corruption case. At the time, she had said she was “eager” to see her father Nawaz, whom she hadn’t met since 2019.

The 49-year-old senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, on her return to Pakistan, told Geo News that she would utilise all her energy to strengthen the party.

Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam was returning to begin the “reorganisation of the party”.

Maryam is likely to have a more significant role in the political happenings of the country after her appointment as the PML-N's chief organiser earlier this month.

PML-N supremo Nawaz has authorised Maryam, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to lead rallies and hold meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.