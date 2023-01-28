PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan after about 4-month stay in UK

The M1 Abrams and Leopards to help Kyiv's troops push back Russian forces
Senior Vice President of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Saturday to strengthen her party ahead of the crucial assembly elections, nearly four months after she flew to London to meet her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam, who has been appointed as the party's chief organiser, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.
"Long live Pakistan," she tweeted after her return to Pakistan.
She left Pakistan for London in October last year after she was acquitted in a corruption case. At the time, she had said she was “eager” to see her father Nawaz, whom she hadn’t met since 2019.
The 49-year-old senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, on her return to Pakistan, told Geo News that she would utilise all her energy to strengthen the party.
Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam was returning to begin the “reorganisation of the party”.
Maryam is likely to have a more significant role in the political happenings of the country after her appointment as the PML-N's chief organiser earlier this month.
PML-N supremo Nawaz has authorised Maryam, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to lead rallies and hold meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.
The M1 Abrams and Leopards to help Kyiv's troops push back Russian forces
The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts
Families say Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from a war-ravaged town
Her account was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of Twitter's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies
Rock-bottom rates were the secret engine fuelling $1 billion start-ups and virtual attempts to conquer the physical world. But in 2023, reality bites
It’s possible to improve strength, flexibility and stability without equipment
Few governments have approved regulations, often because of free-speech concerns. New mandates from China could change the tone of the debate on digital forgeries