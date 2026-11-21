An Air Niugini plane carrying 146 passengers and crew from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea safely made an emergency landing Saturday in a southern Philippine city due to an indication of a possible engine fire, Philippine aviation officials said.

There were no reports of injuries among the 137 passengers and nine crew members, who disembarked through emergency slides of the Boeing 767-383ER after it diverted from its route and landed at the Davao International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

The pilots reported that they detected, through an indicator, possible sparks or fire in the right engine.

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They undertook safety procedures and requested to make an unscheduled landing in Davao shortly after midnight, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio said, adding that an investigation will include the accounts of the pilots.

The passengers and crew were taken to the airport terminal and provided assistance and hotel accommodation. There were no immediate reports of damage to the plane.

The Davao airport was closed to other flights to allow emergency response, causing two incoming domestic flights to be cancelled.

It was reopened later after safety checks were completed on the main runway, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.