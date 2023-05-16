Pilots seek Indian government help to quit Go First

Dubai-Based Pakistani woman makes history as first international climber to summit Mount Everest in 2023
Naila Kiani achieves climbing five peaks of more than 8,000m height within two years
Pilots at India's Go First face delays getting paid due to the airline's bankruptcy process and want the government to allow them to take up new jobs without serving long notice periods, a group representing the pilots said in a letter seen by Reuters.
In the letter dated May 15, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) asks the aviation ministry to intervene, saying Go First is not issuing the necessary documents to pilots wanting to resign.
Go First and the ministry did not immediately respond to questions.
Go First was granted bankruptcy protection last week, but many pilots have been looking for new jobs in light of the crisis and in early May flocked to a hotel for walk-in interviews organised by rival Air India.
But an Indian government rule from 2017 mandates pilots to serve a one-year notice period, and co-pilots six months, saying it is in the public interest to avoid sudden departures that can result in last minute flight cancellation and travel disruption.
The FIP said notice periods globally were typically one month, and India should allow pilots at financially distressed airlines to resign immediately.
The block on Go First pilots risks sending "a negative signal that spreads an atmosphere of anxiety and stress amongst pilots", the FIP said in its letter.
The tussle with pilots is the latest headache for Go First, which is also facing a court battle with airline leasing companies over the bankruptcy proceedings, which prevent lessors from taking back their planes from the airline.
Go First blames a lack of engine supplies from Pratt & Whitney for its financial troubles, an allegation the US firm says is without merit.
Go First won an arbitration order in its favour in March to require Pratt to supply spare engines, and is seeking to enforce it in a Delaware court.
On Tuesday, its court filing showed the airline faces the ongoing danger of failure if it doesn't get spare engines quickly.
Pratt has argued the arbitration award is not enforceable.
Naila Kiani achieves climbing five peaks of more than 8,000m height within two years
Kemal Kilicdaroglu tweeted, informing the public of his lead
Pre-election polls gave a slight lead to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance
It turns away from Bangladesh's shores before landfall, but causes damage, injures people
The dissident Congress leader covered a distance of around 25km on Sunday
INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' on her first attempt, says Navy official
On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the ethnic clashes, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in the relief camps